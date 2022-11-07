Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $44.37 Million Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,847,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the period. Vodafone Group Public accounts for about 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $44,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 13.3% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 237,378 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 27,785 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter worth $266,000. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 22.2% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 42,124 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 6.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.21. 471,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,387,083. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VOD. Oddo Bhf raised Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.91) to GBX 120 ($1.39) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.62) to GBX 120 ($1.39) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.08) to GBX 155 ($1.79) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

