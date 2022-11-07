Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $87.34 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,585 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.5% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $87,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Visa by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 200,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 7.6% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.4% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 257,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $50,665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,911 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Visa by 412.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 173,698 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,233,000 after purchasing an additional 229,290 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.00. The company had a trading volume of 204,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,573,879. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.28. The company has a market cap of $378.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

