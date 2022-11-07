Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,990 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,239 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,990 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.0% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $58,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,696 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $28,607,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,567 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 30,182 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH traded up $7.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $545.86. 78,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.00 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $510.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $522.58 and its 200 day moving average is $514.38.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

