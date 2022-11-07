Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,313 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $30,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.78. 193,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,196,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $147.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.32. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

