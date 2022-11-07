Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 0.5% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $24,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.36. 528,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,710,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.82.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

