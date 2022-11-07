Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $22.12 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $22,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and
In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 508,368 shares of company stock valued at $170,988,404. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Stock Performance
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.94.
Eli Lilly and Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
