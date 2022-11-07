Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $31.71 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,407 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,327,796,000 after purchasing an additional 964,349 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,828,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,954,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,691,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,917,292,000 after purchasing an additional 496,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $142.81. The company had a trading volume of 942,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,617,852. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.58 and its 200 day moving average is $158.94. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Benchmark decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Fubon Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.85.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

