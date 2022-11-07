Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,992 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $15,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 232,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after buying an additional 39,164 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,092,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,485,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,928,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.96. 24,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,614. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.63. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $107.10.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.