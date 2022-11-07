Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 62,527 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $13,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 499,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 66,579 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 112,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,464. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

