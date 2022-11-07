Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 18,996 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,996 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $28,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $610,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Citigroup by 17.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 317,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after acquiring an additional 46,841 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 125,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after buying an additional 59,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.67. The stock had a trading volume of 558,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,049,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.51.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.