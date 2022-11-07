Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,912 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 146,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after acquiring an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,240. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $199.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.26.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

