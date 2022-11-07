Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.0 %

HON stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.90. 91,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,277. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.51 and its 200 day moving average is $185.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $228.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $141.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

