Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Oppenheimer has raised its dividend by an average of 51.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Oppenheimer Price Performance

Shares of OPY stock opened at $37.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average is $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $406.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.15. Oppenheimer has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $54.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OPY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oppenheimer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Oppenheimer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About Oppenheimer

(Get Rating)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.