Orbit Chain (ORC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $899,010.00

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $68.86 million and approximately $899,010.00 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 957,500,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,015,234 tokens. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

