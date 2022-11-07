Orbler Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.09 Billion (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 38.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One Orbler token can now be bought for about $15.18 or 0.00073110 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $3.09 billion and $6.10 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbler has traded up 146.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orbler

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

