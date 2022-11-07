Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.11

Shares of Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.11 and last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

A number of research firms have commented on ORINY. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Orion Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Danske raised shares of Orion Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

