ORIX (NYSE:IX) Shares Gap Down to $74.16

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $74.16, but opened at $71.36. ORIX shares last traded at $71.36, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ORIX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ORIX Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.02.

Institutional Trading of ORIX

About ORIX

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IX. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ORIX by 24.4% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 293,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after acquiring an additional 57,508 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIX by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. Institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

