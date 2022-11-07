Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 906 ($10.43) and last traded at GBX 948 ($10.92). Approximately 6,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 8,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 950 ($10.94).

Oryx International Growth Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £132.72 million and a PE ratio of 146.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,070.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,209.74.

Oryx International Growth Fund Company Profile

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

