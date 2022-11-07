OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

OSIS traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.98. The company had a trading volume of 123,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,360. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.43 and a 200-day moving average of $83.60.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, September 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $414,327.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,982,075.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $414,327.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,982,075.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $80,686.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,302.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,084 shares of company stock worth $3,660,201 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in OSI Systems by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

