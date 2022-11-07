Pacific Financial Co. (PFLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.
Pacific Financial Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PFLC opened at $10.40 on Monday. Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60.
About Pacific Financial
