Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at Barclays

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PLMR. JMP Securities lowered Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of PLMR opened at $67.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.63. Palomar has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $97.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,248.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 90,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,487 shares of company stock worth $3,360,410. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,512,000 after acquiring an additional 32,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,865,000 after buying an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Palomar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,061,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Palomar by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,240,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,033,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 962,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,990,000 after buying an additional 64,806 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.