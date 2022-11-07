PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Trading Down 6.9%

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.17 and last traded at $23.23. 14,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 296,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $637.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $85.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter worth $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the first quarter worth $136,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the second quarter worth $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 11.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 173.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third-party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

