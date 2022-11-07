Pax Dollar Hits Market Cap of $943.07 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $943.07 million and $5.83 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001293 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000672 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002587 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016717 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000179 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
