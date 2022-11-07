Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Raymond James

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Paya to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paya from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paya has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Shares of PAYA opened at $8.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 137.69 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. Paya has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.22.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paya will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Paya during the third quarter worth about $122,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in Paya by 96.2% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Paya by 13.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paya by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,482,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 26,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Paya by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 96,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

