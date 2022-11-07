PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $102.00 at Citigroup

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.60.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $75.18 on Friday. PayPal has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $230.97. The company has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.62 and a 200-day moving average of $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 223.6% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

