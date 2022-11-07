Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Shares Down 1.9%

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.63 ($0.08). Approximately 159,895 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 80,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.08).

Pebble Beach Systems Group Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.06. The company has a market capitalization of £8.25 million and a PE ratio of 662.50.

Pebble Beach Systems Group Company Profile

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Automation Lite, a simpler software offering that allow control of up to six channels; Playout in a box, a compact playout solution; Pebble Remote, a solution that provides real-time access to the playout environment; Pebble Control, a solution that offers connection management of IP devices for TV stations, OB trucks, and production houses; and Orchestration solutions.

