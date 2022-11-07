Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $18.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 91.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PTON. Truist Financial cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.24.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 0.5 %

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.57. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $61.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 92.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,586,000 after buying an additional 8,177,503 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $68,850,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $143,575,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

