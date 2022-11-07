Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 9.9% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,039.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,500 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after acquiring an additional 753,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,412,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,440,000 after purchasing an additional 333,937 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IJH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $239.68. 41,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,703. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.14.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

