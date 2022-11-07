Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.6% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.73. The company had a trading volume of 38,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,271. The firm has a market cap of $247.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $183.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

