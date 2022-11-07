Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for approximately 2.3% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Insider Activity at Sysco

Sysco Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.74. 29,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average of $82.42.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

