Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Sells 842 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. PPG Industries comprises approximately 1.7% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.83.

PPG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,850. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.77 and its 200-day moving average is $121.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

