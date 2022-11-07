Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Trading Up 6.5%

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $172.63 and last traded at $172.63. Approximately 4,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 314,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.03.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Penumbra from $163.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.82.

The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. Equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $297,568.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,714,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,793 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4,607.7% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

