Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.37-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.25 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.78. 430,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,468. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $798.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have commented on PRDO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 36,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $422,533.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 161,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,357.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,036,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,488,540.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 36,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $422,533.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 161,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,357.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,695 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 46,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

See Also

