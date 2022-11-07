Phoenix Motor (PEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter.

Get Phoenix Motor alerts:

Phoenix Motor Stock Performance

PEV opened at $1.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Phoenix Motor has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10.

Institutional Trading of Phoenix Motor

About Phoenix Motor

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix Motor stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Phoenix Motor Inc. ( NASDAQ:PEV Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Phoenix Motor as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium duty electric vehicles. The company offers buses and trucks. It focuses on developing light and medium duty commercial electric vehicles for various service and government fleet markets, including city fleets, campuses, municipalities, and transit agencies; and serves a spectrum of commercial fleet customers, such as airport shuttle operators, hotel chains, transit fleet operators, seaports, last-mile delivery fleets, and large corporations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.