Phraction Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,800 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Phraction Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 38,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 16,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

TIP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,980. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.86 and its 200-day moving average is $113.56.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

