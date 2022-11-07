Phraction Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.12. 8,267,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.25.

