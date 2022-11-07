Phraction Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,971 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Phraction Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,000. S&P Global comprises about 3.3% of Phraction Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.1 %

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $315.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,081. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.66. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $102.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 target price (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.19.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

