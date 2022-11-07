Phraction Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,420 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,420 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Starbucks by 163.8% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 73.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,163,776. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.80. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $102.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

