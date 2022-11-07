Phraction Management LLC Invests $2.42 Million in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Phraction Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000. Liberty Broadband comprises approximately 1.6% of Phraction Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 48.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 222.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.28. The company had a trading volume of 27,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,938. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $172.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBRDK. Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

