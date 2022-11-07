Phraction Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Phraction Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,000. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 6.4% of Phraction Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,529 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,541 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE RTX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.75. The company had a trading volume of 61,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,676. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $140.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.00 and its 200 day moving average is $91.59.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

