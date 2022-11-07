Phraction Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,257 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Phraction Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $277.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,268. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.98.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.