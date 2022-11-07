Phraction Management LLC Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Phraction Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,581 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.3% of Phraction Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 279,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after purchasing an additional 48,604 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,085 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,281 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,169,840 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $256,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $1.30 on Monday, reaching $99.37. The company had a trading volume of 121,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,253. The company has a market cap of $173.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.31 and its 200 day moving average is $107.27.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.44%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

