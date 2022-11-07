Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Pioneer Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Pioneer Bancorp stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. Pioneer Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.53 million, a PE ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Pioneer Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 36.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 89.8% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 41,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. 26.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Bancorp

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.

Further Reading

