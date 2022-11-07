Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $79.91 million and approximately $112,169.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00244486 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00085721 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00066334 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002911 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000308 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,506,002 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

