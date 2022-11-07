Pirate Chain Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002038 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $82.54 million and approximately $101,096.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00248194 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00085873 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00067276 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,508,905 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

