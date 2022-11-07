Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBIGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Pitney Bowes has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 35.6% annually over the last three years. Pitney Bowes has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 2.9 %

PBI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,238. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 2.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PBI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Activity at Pitney Bowes

In other news, Director Sheila A. Stamps purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,126.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Sheila A. Stamps purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,126.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,716.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 63.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 464,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

See Also

Dividend History for Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

