Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Pitney Bowes has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 35.6% annually over the last three years. Pitney Bowes has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 2.9 %

PBI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,238. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 2.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Pitney Bowes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PBI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

In other news, Director Sheila A. Stamps purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,126.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Sheila A. Stamps purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,126.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,716.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 63.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 464,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.