Pocket Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $81.03 Million (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Pocket Network has a market cap of $81.03 million and $3.79 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for $0.0795 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pocket Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.12 or 0.00600227 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,412.99 or 0.31264854 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000287 BTC.

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pocket Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pocket Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pocket Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.