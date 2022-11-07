PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PPG Industries by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.83.

NYSE:PPG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.91. The stock had a trading volume of 29,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.58. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

