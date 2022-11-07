Precision BioSciences (DTIL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 247.31% and a negative return on equity of 100.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Precision BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of DTIL stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

In other Precision BioSciences news, CFO John Alexander Kelly purchased 37,037 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $49,629.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Precision BioSciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 269.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,534,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,435 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 259.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 288.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 673,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,601,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 357,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,140,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 175,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.