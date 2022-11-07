Premia (PREMIA) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week

Premia (PREMIA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Premia has a total market capitalization of $101.66 million and $482,478.00 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Premia token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00005017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Premia has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.91 or 0.00597893 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,453.59 or 0.31139746 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Premia Profile

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

